PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

Peshawar Zalmi have presented an array of international stars as well as local talent to finish the final step in the PSL 9 and reach the finals. Babar Azam-led Zalmi are a squad filled with skill and passion, to which cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to.

Here’s a detailed preview of Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for the PSL 9.

PSL 9 Squad

Peshawar Zalmi have roped in the perfect blend of international and local talent under the captaincy of Pakistan’s former captain and star batter Babar Azam. The squad features some exciting batting talent in Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris as well as quality bowling of Luke Wood and Salman Irshad.

Babar Azam Rovman Powell Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore Mohammad Haris Aamir Jamal Khurram Shahzad Haseebullah Khan Asif Ali Naveen-ul-Haq Umair Afridi Dan Mousley Gus Atkinson Mohammad Zeeshan Mehran Mumtaz Salman Irshad Arif Yaqoob Luke Wood

Previous PSL Finishes

Peshawar Zalmi have missed out on victory since 2017 despite reaching the play-offs in every single edition of the PSL. Getting knocked out in the Eliminator round for the last two years, Peshawar Zalmi will aim to reach the finals and make their mark in the upcoming PSL 9.

PSL Edition Year Position finished 1 2016 3rd 2 2017 Champions 3 2018 Runner-up 4 2019 Runner-up 5 2020 4th 6 2021 Runner-up 7 2022 4th 8 2023 4th

Strengths

Batting Lineup

Peshawar Zalmi have recruited one of the best T20 batters in the world as their leader in Babar Azam. He is accompanied by Saim Ayub as well as Mohammad Haris, creating a solid top-order for the franchise. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah Khan will be followed by power-hitter Asif Ali providing a firm middle order. Hence, Peshawar Zalmi have chosen a perfect blend of local talent supplemented by international stars to assemble a diverse batting unit.

Player Name Matches Runs Bat Av Strike Rate Babar Azam 279 9926 43.72 128.64 Rovman Powell 196 3550 25 138.94 Saim Ayub 63 1616 26.93 140.15 Tom Kohler-Cadmore 182 4613 28.65 140.68 Mohammad Haris 66 1516 24.45 146.61 Haseebullah Khan 21 403 23.7 119.58 Asif Ali 283 4527 22.19 147.02

Weaknesses

Pace Attack

Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a major loss after the South African star bowler Lungi Ngidi pulled out of the tournament. Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq and England’s Gus Atkinson are also not available for the entire season, exposing seams in the pace outfit of Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi will heavily rely on Luke Wood, Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal, leaving less room to accommodate injuries and setbacks. They have also roped in Shamar Joseph as a replacement for Gus Atkinson, however, Peshawar Zalmi’s pace attack looks weaker than the standard.

Player Matches Wickets Average Salman Irshad 54 61 27.63 Arif Yaqoob 13 21 14.66 Luke Wood 129 135 25.59 Umair Afridi 4 12 8.08 Dan Mousley 38 31 17.93 Gus Atkinson 46 62 19.62 Aamer Jamal 29 32 28.96 Khurram Shahzad 26 27 29

X-Factor

Peshawar Zalmi have discovered a quality opening batter, Saim Ayub. The young opener has displayed explosive yet elegant batting performances in the last PSL. Pairing with Babar Azam, Saim Ayub will have the role to provide quick runs and establish a supremacy over bowlers in the Powerplay. After gaining experience from multiple leagues as well as international cricket, Saim Ayub is comparatively more dependable as compared to the last year and his performance will heavily impact Peshawar Zalmi’s standing in the season.