PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

Peshawar Zalmi have presented an array of international stars as well as local talent to finish the final step in the PSL 9 and reach the finals. Babar Azam-led Zalmi are a squad filled with skill and passion, to which cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to.
Here’s a detailed preview of Peshawar Zalmi’s squad for the PSL 9.
PSL 9 Squad
Peshawar Zalmi have roped in the perfect blend of international and local talent under the captaincy of Pakistan’s former captain and star batter Babar Azam. The squad features some exciting batting talent in Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris as well as quality bowling of Luke Wood and Salman Irshad.
|Babar Azam
|Rovman Powell
|Saim Ayub
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|Mohammad Haris
|Aamir Jamal
|Khurram Shahzad
|Haseebullah Khan
|Asif Ali
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|Umair Afridi
|Dan Mousley
|Gus Atkinson
|Mohammad Zeeshan
|Mehran Mumtaz
|Salman Irshad
|Arif Yaqoob
|Luke Wood
Previous PSL Finishes
Peshawar Zalmi have missed out on victory since 2017 despite reaching the play-offs in every single edition of the PSL. Getting knocked out in the Eliminator round for the last two years, Peshawar Zalmi will aim to reach the finals and make their mark in the upcoming PSL 9.
|PSL Edition
|Year
|Position finished
|1
|2016
|3rd
|2
|2017
|Champions
|3
|2018
|Runner-up
|4
|2019
|Runner-up
|5
|2020
|4th
|6
|2021
|Runner-up
|7
|2022
|4th
|8
|2023
|4th
Strengths
Batting Lineup
Peshawar Zalmi have recruited one of the best T20 batters in the world as their leader in Babar Azam. He is accompanied by Saim Ayub as well as Mohammad Haris, creating a solid top-order for the franchise. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah Khan will be followed by power-hitter Asif Ali providing a firm middle order. Hence, Peshawar Zalmi have chosen a perfect blend of local talent supplemented by international stars to assemble a diverse batting unit.
|Player Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Bat Av
|Strike Rate
|Babar Azam
|279
|9926
|43.72
|128.64
|Rovman Powell
|196
|3550
|25
|138.94
|Saim Ayub
|63
|1616
|26.93
|140.15
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|182
|4613
|28.65
|140.68
|Mohammad Haris
|66
|1516
|24.45
|146.61
|Haseebullah Khan
|21
|403
|23.7
|119.58
|Asif Ali
|283
|4527
|22.19
|147.02
Weaknesses
Pace Attack
Peshawar Zalmi have suffered a major loss after the South African star bowler Lungi Ngidi pulled out of the tournament. Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq and England’s Gus Atkinson are also not available for the entire season, exposing seams in the pace outfit of Peshawar Zalmi. Peshawar Zalmi will heavily rely on Luke Wood, Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal, leaving less room to accommodate injuries and setbacks. They have also roped in Shamar Joseph as a replacement for Gus Atkinson, however, Peshawar Zalmi’s pace attack looks weaker than the standard.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Salman Irshad
|54
|61
|27.63
|Arif Yaqoob
|13
|21
|14.66
|Luke Wood
|129
|135
|25.59
|Umair Afridi
|4
|12
|8.08
|Dan Mousley
|38
|31
|17.93
|Gus Atkinson
|46
|62
|19.62
|Aamer Jamal
|29
|32
|28.96
|Khurram Shahzad
|26
|27
|29
X-Factor
Peshawar Zalmi have discovered a quality opening batter, Saim Ayub. The young opener has displayed explosive yet elegant batting performances in the last PSL. Pairing with Babar Azam, Saim Ayub will have the role to provide quick runs and establish a supremacy over bowlers in the Powerplay. After gaining experience from multiple leagues as well as international cricket, Saim Ayub is comparatively more dependable as compared to the last year and his performance will heavily impact Peshawar Zalmi’s standing in the season.