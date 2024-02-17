Multan Sultans Release Blockbuster PSL 9 Anthem [Video]

Multan Sultans have taken the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by storm with the release of their highly anticipated anthem for PSL 9, titled ‘Sultanat (Sultans in the house)’.

In a move that has ignited excitement among cricket enthusiasts, the Sultans have teamed up with acclaimed artists Maanu, Natasha Noorani, and Talal Qureshi to deliver a solid anthem for the side.

Manu, Natasha Noorani, and Talal Qureshi, renowned for their innovative approach to music, bring their unique talents to the forefront, infusing the anthem with energy and charisma.

The title “Sultanat” not only pays homage to the Multan Sultans but also embodies the spirit of dominance and pride that the team represents. As the Sultans prepare to enter the arena for PSL 9, the anthem serves as a powerful declaration of their intent to conquer and reign supreme.

Check out the anthem:

Multan is set to host Karachi Kings on 18 February in their first match of the season. Sultans will be playing in front of their home crowd and will be aiming to begin the tournament on the right note.

