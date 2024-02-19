PSL 9: Quetta Gladiator’s Strengths, Weaknesses and X-Factor

The champions of PSL 4, Quetta Gladiators are looking forward to revamping their reputation and end their years long drought of not reaching the play-offs. With a new and energized squad, Quetta Gladiators are set to feature some big names in the PSL 9:

Here’s a look at Quetta Gladiators for the PSL 9:

PSL 9 Squad

Quetta Gladiators are set to hit the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League with a new approach. After a long era of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators, the Purple Force will see the dawn of different times with Rilee Rossouw taking the charge as a captain and Saud Shakeel as his deputy.

Rilee Rossouw Mohammad Wasim Jason Roy Wanindu Hasaranga Sarfaraz Ahmed Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Hasnain Mohammad Amir Will Smeed Saud Shakeel Sajjad Ali Usman Qadir Adil Naz Khawaja Nafay Akeal Hosein Sohail Khan Omair bin Yousuf Sherfane Rutherford Sufiyan Muqeem

Previous PSL Finishes

Quetta Gladiators started as a strong team in the beginning of the PSL, winning the fourth season. However, they have seen a tough time since their victory, struggling to reach the playoffs. Quetta Gladiators finished at the bottom of the table last year, winning only three matches. With a new leadership of Rilee Rossouw and Saud Shakeel, Quetta Gladiators will be eager to rewrite the history and emerge victorious.

PSL Edition Year Position finished 1 2016 Runner-up 2 2017 Runner-up 3 2018 4th 4 2019 Champions 5 2020 5th (2nd Last) 6 2021 6th (Last) 7 2022 5th (2nd Last) 8 2023 6th (Last)

Strengths

Quality Batting Lineup

Quetta Gladiators have formed a dream-like top-order with Rilee Rossouw returning to the team and joining Jason Roy. With Sarfaraz Ahmed not leading the team, his prime role will be batting, giving Quetta Gladiators another solid option. Will Smeed and Sherfane Rutherford further add to the strength of batting lineup.

Although, Wanindu Hasaranga will be a part of the team for limited matches his importance can not be neglected. Furthermore, Saud Shakeel, Omair Yousuf and Bismillah Khan will provide an array of local batting talent.

Player Name Matches Runs Bat Av Strike Rate Omair Yousuf 27 737 36.85 132.79 Rilee Rossouw 322 8089 30.29 143.98 Jason Roy 346 8924 27.45 141.94 Sherfane Rutherford 121 2027 24.13 133.97 Sarfaraz Ahmed 261 4145 28.78 126.52 Saud Shakeel 39 667 20.84 127.04 Will Smeed 89 2238 26.64 149.49 Wanindu Hasaranga 168 1893 18.37 143.08 Bismillah Khan 68 1220 20.67 123.35

Weaknesses

Bowling Lineup

Quetta Gladiators have lost their star talent in the field of pace, Naseem Shah. The pacer had continued to hold his excellence even in the worst times last year, hence his departure will leave a void too big to fill. Quetta Gladiators have roped in Mohammad Wasim who had not been the most economical option in the past. Although, the experienced Mohammad Amir and Usman Qadir will head the pace and spin department respectively, Quetta Gladiators still seem short of options in the bowling unit.

Player Matches Wickets Average Mohammad Amir 268 315 21.8 Mohammad Hasnain 104 124 26.05 Sohail Khan 142 180 22.98 Usman Qadir 107 112 24.33 Mohammad Wasim 70 83 25.68 Abrar Ahmed 21 22 27.04

X-Factor

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is in a rich vein of form, picking up wickets and smashing runs across formats in both the international and franchise cricket. Wanindu Hasaranga adds to much needed bracket of all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators. Although he will be partially available for the tournament, with Bismillah Khan being his replacement, his presence for Quetta Gladiators can prove to be game-changing.