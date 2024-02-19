Samsung Galaxy S24 is Selling More Than Galaxy S23

Released in January 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is in higher demand than the Galaxy S23 series thanks to a slew of effective strategies that allowed the Korean phone maker to generate more shipments for the handset.

According to recent reports, the new Samsung phones have shown a 13% increase in panel shipments over the past 5 months, signaling that there is a higher demand for these handsets worldwide.

Data from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) reveals that since the introduction of the Galaxy S24 lineup, Samsung’s latest offerings have exhibited remarkable performance compared to their direct predecessors, surpassing the Galaxy S22 range by a significant margin. In January 2024, panel shipments for the Galaxy S24 family surged, surpassing those of the Galaxy S23 by 21% and the Galaxy S22 by an impressive 66%.

The enhancements implemented in the latest smartphones seem to be working with customers looking to upgrade from their older models.

Upon launch, Samsung also offered pre-orders as well as some extra credit for those pre-orders, which may have helped make the Galaxy S24 more attractive than its predecessor. As mentioned earlier, the display shipments in March were 13% higher than before, and a remarkable 47% higher than the Galaxy S23, according to DSCC.

Here is how DSCC explains the Galaxy S24’s success:

The pace of double-digit growth for the S24 series versus the S23 series is due to several factors. These factors include the larger displays at similar price points to the S23 series when launched, a LTPO backplane for all S24 models, strong pre-orders due to very aggressive promotions and the Galaxy AI feature, which Samsung highlighted during their Unpacked Event.

Samsung Galaxy S24 was also discounted much earlier than previous generations, making it easier for customers to pick them up. However, while the starting cycle for the S24 appears to be strong, it remains to be seen whether Samsung will be able to maintain it throughout the year.