Xiaomi 14 Ultra China Launch Confirmed for February 22

Xiaomi is gearing up for a dual unveiling strategy, with a global launch event scheduled at MWC on Sunday, February 25th, featuring the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Simultaneously, the brand is organizing a separate event in China, slated for three days prior, exclusively dedicated to the launch of the 14 Ultra. Xiaomi’s official Weibo channel has confirmed that the 14 Ultra will take center stage at this dedicated event, commencing on February 22nd.

Xiaomi has further added to the anticipation by sharing official images of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in both black and white variants, accompanied by camera samples and specifications for the imminent flagship phone.

However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra won’t be the sole newcomer gracing the stage, as the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is also set to make its debut alongside it.

This marks the third installment in the Xiaomi Pad 6 series and is confirmed to showcase a 12.4-inch display boasting a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and feature 120W charging capability and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra has already leaked in full thanks to a report from WinFuture, but we should get more official details about the flagship phone through the teaser campaign as the launch draws near. Rumor has it that the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra are coming to the international market this time while the Pro model will remain in China.