Xiaomi’s Flip Phone Will Be Similar to Huawei’s With Dual Punch Hole Cover Display

Xiaomi has made three generations of its book-style foldable that rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, but we are yet to see a flip foldable similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. Now a Chinese tipster has shed light on what to expect from Xiaomi’s mysterious flip foldable smartphone dubbed the Mix Flip.

According to the report, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will look similar to Huawei’s folding phone. It is said to have a dual punch-hole camera setup for the cover display. It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which will bring notable power efficiency.

In a previous report, another notable tipster, ‘Digital Chat Station’ revealed details about the phone’s display featuring a “zero-perception crease” made within the country. The smartphone is reported to feature a straightforward dual-camera arrangement on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 3x telephoto lens.

Other than that, Xiaomi also has the Mix Fold 4 in the works, which will reportedly come with a quad-camera setup including a flagship-grade 50MP periscope shooter. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and will have satellite communication features.

Just like its predecessors, the Mix Fold 4 will also focus on a thin and lightweight design that rivals Honor Magic V2, which is currently the thinnest foldable in the world. It will also focus on delivering fast charging and a high-quality screen.

That being said, Xiaomi has yet to share any official confirmation about its Mix Flip smartphone, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. But if it does launch, it will most likely do so alongside the next Mix Fold phone.