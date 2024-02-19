All You Need to Know About Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The anticipated launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set for February 25th. While there have been prior speculations about this flagship model, the latest leak from a German blog WinFuture provides the entire spec sheet for the phone.

Expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is slated to offer 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage in the European market. Additionally, there are anticipations of a 1 TB variant being available in select regions.

The device will boast a 6.73-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Supporting HDR10+, it will also integrate a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen for biometric authentication.

The giant main camera island on the back will boast Leica branding once again and will include a total of four 50MP cameras. The primary camera in this setup will be based on a 1″ type sensor alongside an ultrawide shooter and a duo of zoom cameras. One of these zoom cameras will be a 3.2x telephoto shooter while the other will be a periscope telephoto unit (5x zoom).

With respective apertures of f/1.6 for the primary camera and f/1.8 for the ultrawide camera, the telephoto units are equipped with f/3.0 apertures. According to WinFuture, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra purportedly boasts the capability to shoot videos at 8K@24fps and 4K@24/30/60fps.

Additionally, it is rumored to support 1080p slow-motion video recording at 1,920 fps, although this detail should be approached with skepticism. For capturing selfies and engaging in video calls, users can rely on the 32MP front-facing camera, which is also capable of recording 4K videos.

There will be a 5,300 mAh battery onboard with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It will also have IP68 water and dust resistance.

Available in white and black variants, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features vegan leather backs complemented by aluminum frames. Additionally, there will be a version boasting a titanium frame, although initial availability may be limited, as per insider reports.

In France and potentially other European markets, the 16 GB/512 GB model of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to be priced at $1,615.