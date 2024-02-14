Redmi A3 Launched With 90Hz Screen and 5,000 mAh Battery for Only $87

Xiaomi has unveiled the highly affordable Redmi A3 smartphone, catering to budget-conscious consumers. Boasting a leather-like finish on the rear, the device features a sizable display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The Redmi A3 operates on the latest Android 14 platform, signaling a departure from its predecessors’ Android 13 Go edition.

Under the hood, the Redmi A3 is powered by the Helio G36 chipset, a continuity from its predecessor, the A2. However, Xiaomi has expanded the RAM options to include 3 GB, 4 GB, or 6 GB configurations, the 6 GB option being a new addition to the lineup. This extra RAM allows the Redmi A3 to run the regular version of Android 14 instead of the Go variant for budget phones.

At the forefront, the Redmi A3 has a large 6.71-inch LCD boasting 720p resolution. Noteworthy features include a swift 90Hz refresh rate and the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. To accommodate the absence of an under-display fingerprint scanner, Xiaomi has integrated the sensor into the side-mounted power key. Additionally, the display incorporates a waterdrop notch housing the 5MP selfie camera.

Turning to the rear, the device sports a circular camera module housing two lenses. While an 8MP primary shooter is prominently featured, details regarding the secondary snapper remain elusive, omitted from the official specs sheet. Complementing the camera setup is an LED flash.

Powering the Redmi A3 is a 5,000 mAh battery, offering ample endurance for extended usage. Charging convenience is provided through the USB-C port, supporting 10W charging speeds. Notably, Xiaomi retains the coveted 3.5 mm audio jack, catering to users who prefer traditional wired audio solutions.

The Redmi A3 is available in Olive Green, Midnight Black, and Lake Blue color options for a starting price of only $87 in India.

Redmi A3 Specifications