Commerce Minister to Lead Delegation of Industrialists to Saudi Arabia

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Gohar Ejaz is leading a delegation of 24 top business groups of the country to Saudi Arabia.

The delegation will leave for Saudi Arabia today and will hold meetings with the Commerce Minister of Saudi Arabia as well as with the business community.

The delegation comprises Arif Habib Group, Soorti Enterprises, Suraj Cotton Ltd, Dalda Ltd, Garibson Pvt Ltd, Ghani Glass, Haier, KK Group, Knowledge Stream, Lucky Group, Mayfair, System Limited, Netsol, DWP Group, Fatima Fertilizer, Reliance Chemicals, Gatron (Industries) Ltd, Sitara Chemicals, Tufail Chemical, Hilton Pharma, US Group, SKB Engineering & Contraction, Pakistan Intermodal Limited and Punjab Group.

The minister has initiated the plan to achieve the $100 billion export potential of Pakistan in five years.

The trade deficit decreased in the first seven months without any restrictions on imports while around 25 percent export growth was registered year-on-year for the last three consecutive months under the caretaker commerce minister who marketed Pakistan successfully in China and Africa, resulting in 46 percent growth in exports only to China in last 6 months