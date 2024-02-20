Foreign Investment Outflow Hits 5-Year High in Pakistan

Pakistan witnessed net outflow of $173 million in January 2024, compared to $237 million in the same period last year.

According to Arif Habib Limited, this is the highest outflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) witnessed since October 2018.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), net foreign direct investment during 7MFY24 stood at $689 million, down 21 percent YoY compared to $877 million reported in 7MFY23.

Portfolio investment registered inflows of $37 million in 7MFY24 compared to outflows of $15.2 million in 7MFY23. In January 2024, portfolio investment witnessed outflows of $33.8 million through equity securities.

Foreign public investment reported $59.5 million in inflows during 7MFY24 compared to outflows of $1.010 billion in 7MFY23. The total foreign investment stood at $785.9 million in 7MFY24 compared to outflows of $148.8 million in 7MFY23.

Foreign public investment in January 2024 was $59.3 million compared to inflows of $8.9 million in January 2023.

Foreign investors pulled out $147.7 million of their money in January 2024, compared to inflows of $244.5 million in the same period last year.

During the 7 months in review, China emerged as the single largest investor by country, with $386 million poured into Pakistan. According to SBP data, Hong Kong came in second with $207 million, followed by the United Kingdom with $146.1 million.

Sector-wise data reveals the power sector attracted $539.8 million, with $198.1 million going toward coal-based projects and $276.3 million in Hydel power. This was followed by the Financial Business sector, which invested $157.8 million, and the Oil & Gas Exploration sector, which invested $137 million.