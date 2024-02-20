Shoaib Malik’s New Wife Faces ‘Sania Mirza’ Chants During PSL 9 Match at Multan [Video]

Pakistan’s veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik’s new wife and drama actress Sana Javed attended the match at the Multan Cricket stadium to cheer her husband as Multan Sultans battled for points against the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The newlywed couple announced last month that they had tied the knot and surprised many fans who were still under the illusion that Malik was still married to Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza.

This was Malik’s third marriage considering the star cricketer also married Ayesha Siddiqui back in 2010.

The “Dunk” drama starrer faced backlash and chanting from the crowd which insinuated that the crowd was certainly not comfortable witnessing the couple together.

The actress can be seen giving a stern look back to the crowd after Sania’s name was chanted repeatedly.

Shoaib Malik played extremely well and carved the bowlers open with his stroke play while scoring 53 runs off 35 balls with a strike rate of 151.43, however, his knock went in vain as Karachi suffered a 55 run defeat in the opening match of their PSL campaign.

Malik has faced a lot of criticism from ex cricketers like Abdul Razzaq who stated that Malik is a selfish player and he never plays for the team.

The Kings will lock horns with 2017 PSL Champions Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi stadium tomorrow and will look to get their first elusive victory in PSL season 9.

