SPSC Postpones Job Test After Paper Leak Scandal and Candidate Protest

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has issued a statement addressing the issue of paper leakage. The SPSC announced the postponement of the test for the post of BPS 16 secondary schoolteacher on Tuesday.

According to a report, the Controller of Examinations at API SCI stated that they received information about the test paper leakage. In response, Chairman of the Sindh Public Service Commission, Muhammad Waseem, has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

ALSO READ Sindh High Court Orders Removal of Indecent Content From Social Media

The Sindh Public Service Commission announced that the protest by the candidates regarding the postponement of the test has now ended. Additionally, they stated that the new date for the postponed test will be announced soon.

Earlier, the SPSC announced the cancellation of today’s test for the post of Secondary School Teacher Grade 16 due to protests by students. According to the SPSC spokesperson, the decision to cancel the test was made to uphold the credibility of the Commission.

ALSO READ Excise Begins Vehicle Checking to Catch Tax Defaulters in Karachi

It is important to note that the test was a merit examination for 16th-grade vacancies in the education department of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). The merit test was conducted at the grounds of Jamia University, Sindh.

A scuffle broke out between the administration and the candidates, resulting in the candidates tearing up their papers and pulling down the tents. The candidates claimed that the test paper was leaked just before the scheduled time of the examination.