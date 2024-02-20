Excise Begins Vehicle Checking to Catch Tax Defaulters in Karachi

The Sindh Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department has launched a road-checking campaign targeting defaulting vehicle owners to collect taxes.

The road-checking campaign is scheduled to continue until March 7. According to Aurangzeb Panhwer, the Director General of Excise and Taxation Sindh, eight teams have been formed for the road-checking campaign in Karachi.

The teams will conduct checks at 37 different locations in Karachi, including Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Tuba Masjid, Site, Mangho Peer Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaidin, Muslimabad, Golestan School, Khara Dar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, My Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Tin Hatti, Soldier Bazar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pehlwan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and North Karachi.

On the other hand, the Punjab government recently introduced the “Excise Apki Dehlez Per” (Excise at your doorstep) app to offer hassle-free services to the public.

According to the Director General of Excise Punjab, the app will provide services for vehicle registration and property transfer directly to the citizens at their doorsteps. He added that an excise official will personally visit the owner for vehicle registration.

Furthermore, the original file and smart card will be delivered to the owner’s residence.