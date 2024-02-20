Sindh High Court Orders Removal of Indecent Content From Social Media

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Feb 20, 2024 | 4:00 pm

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Qazi Aqeel Abbasi heard a petition against indecent content on social media during which a lawyer presenting the petition stated that obscenity is being promoted under the guise of family vlogging.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) informed the court that PTI does not have the authority to remove content from Facebook, YouTube, or any website. He added that writing to the relevant authorities is necessary to remove objectionable content.

As part of his plea, the lawyer for PTI requested time to submit a response, to which the court responded that indecent content should be removed from Facebook, TikTok, and other apps, and regardless of the orders, all objectionable content from all websites should be removed.

The court ordered immediate action against immoral content on social media and directed to prepare a comprehensive charter and submit a report.

It remains to be seen how this order will affect other social media platforms not mentioned in the petition such as X, Instagram, or Threads. It is also unclear how it will affect user access to these platforms.

Currently, X remains inaccessible in Pakistan for the fourth day in a row. Users are turning to VPNs to continue using the platform.

