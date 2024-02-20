Mohammad Rizwan is the Only Batter in T20 Cricket to Achieve This Milestone

Mohammad Rizwan achieved another unprecedented milestone in T20 cricket as Pakistan’s premium wicketkeeper batter has accumulated the most runs in T20 cricket since 2021.

Multan Sultans captain has scored 5,293 runs in 126 innings with a stellar average of 51.36, making him the most prolific batter in the last three seasons. He is surely the most consistent T20 batter in modern-day cricket. He is the only batter in the world to score more than 5,000 runs in the format since 2021.

In the Pakistan Super League, Rizwan has made a ton of runs cementing his place in the opening slot for Multan Sultans and his leadership skills are second to none in the shortest format of the game.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate Mohammad Rizwan 126 5,293 51.36 129.64 Jos Buttler 132 4,819 40.49 144.67 Alex Hales 164 4,671 30.75 151.95 Babar Azam 114 4,302 42.59 130.56 James Vince 139 4,293 34.90 138.20

Whenever Rizwan scores 50 or more in the PSL, Multan Sultans win percentage rises up to 81%. The PSL champion has scored 2005 runs now in the Pakistan Super League with an average of 42.7 and he has 16 half centuries and a ton to his name.

Rizwan’s numbers in International cricket elevate to another level, whenever he wears green he dismantles the opposition, he has a staggering record in the T20Is with 2981 runs, along with 26 fifties and one century.

As a player always builds his innings according to his strengths and constructs his innings with sumptuous shot selection and phenomenal game awareness, so far he has proved himself in all formats.

The in-form batter will now look to lead his side once again to the final of the tournament under his stewardship Multan has reached the final.

