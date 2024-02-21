Lahore Qalandars Announce Replacement for Star All-Rounder Rashid Khan

Afghanistan’s star allrounder Rashid Khan will be replaced by South African left-arm orthodox spinner George Linde in the squad of Lahore Qalandars for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Rashid Khan suffered a back injury recently and underwent surgery due to which he was ruled out of the PSL season 9. The Qalandars will certainly miss their talismanic spinner this season, who helped them win two back-to-back PSL titles. However, George Linde can strengthen their spin department along with Sikandar Raza.

Lahore Qalandars have lost both their opening matches against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators and find themselves in a precarious situation in the PSL standings early on in the season.

🇿🇦 spinner George Linde joins Lahore Qalandars as full replacement for Rashid Khan 🔂#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/xThhoaxW2Y — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 21, 2024

The South African spinner has played 14 T20I matches and has adequate international experience in the shortest format of the game. He also has county cricket experience in England where he plays for the Kent County Cricket Club.

The two-time defending champions will now play against the Multan Sultans tonight at the Multan Cricket Stadium and will seek to register their first win in PSL season 9.

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings both have a game in hand and they will look to surpass Lahore Qalandars in fourth place, who have already played 2 matches.

Karachi will take on Peshawar at Gaddafi Stadium in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League today.

