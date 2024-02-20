Khawaja Nafay Reveals His Role Models After Guiding Quetta Gladiators to Historic Win

A product of Pakistan Cricket Club in Karachi, Khawaja Nafay lit up PSL 9 in Quetta Gladiator’s second match with a blistering knock of 60*. He led the side to their first win against Lahore Qalandars in Lahore.

“Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma are my favorite batters,” claimed Nafay as he talked to the media during the post-match press conference.

Nafay participated in the Bangladesh Premier League before he played in his country’s premier T20 league. Before his 60* knock, his top score in T20 cricket was 6*.

Conversing in PSL’s ‘Pitch Side End of Day Studio Show’, Quetta Gladiators player, Akeal Hossain, expressed his excitement over beating the reigning champions in difficult conditions.

“I’m happy with defeating the current champions on a flat pitch.”

Hossain’s figures read 4-0-17-2 which was one of the reasons why Lahore Qalandars were restricted to below 200. The left-arm spinner was also a part of Multan Sultans in PSL 8 when they lost the final to LQ.

Akeal claimed that he’s working on developing a variety of deliveries, with one of them being the ‘carrom ball’.

Praising the West Indian great, Sir Vivian Richards, Akeal said: “Viv says to go out and dominate, no matter who is the opposition.”

Viv played with a strike rate of 90 in one-day cricket when the usual norm was 60s/70s.

