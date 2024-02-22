“Wherever I Go, The Atmosphere Becomes Better”- Hasan Ali

“Wherever I go, the atmosphere becomes better,” were the words reiterated by Karachi Kings’ latest addition, Hasan Ali, when asked about his new team.

Karachi Kings have chopped and changed a lot of players and backroom staff as they try to build a new legacy. Having won PSL 5, they haven’t performed consistently, leading to the owners changing their strategy.

“Babar (Azam) is a brand and a superstar,” claimed Hasan when asked about the supporters chanting ‘Babar Babar’ during the Peshawar Zalmi – Karachi Kings match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Hasan fondly remembers his group of friends within the national team, also known as, ‘Roti Gang’: “I miss Roti Group, but professionalism comes first.”

The right-arm fast bowler said these words in the context of not getting retained by Islamabad United, whose captain is his close friend Shadab Khan.

Hasan seemed to be in a jolly mood as he was answering the questions while smiling.

This is Hasan’s third PSL franchise, as he debuted during PSL 1 with Peshawar Zalmi.

Having spent multiple seasons at PZ, he transferred to Islamabad United in 2021.

His third, and current, PSL franchise remains Karachi Kings.