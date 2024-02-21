PSL 9 – Match 7: Multan Sultans Extend Winning Streak To Three Matches

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which led to MS continuing their streak to three wins in a row.

Second toss of the day aided Lahore Qalandars as they opted to bat first. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman entered the ropes to face a performing bowling line-up.

Multan Sultan’s in-form fast bowler, Mohammad Ali, picked the crucial wicket of Farhan on the third ball of the second over.

The powerplay ended with LQ on 49-1, with Rassie van der Dussen and Fakhar building a partnership.

Usually reliant, Mohammad Rizwan, missed a stumping in the 8th over. Usama Mir’s bowl could’ve ended the innings of Rassie, if the chance was taken.

To add insult to injury, Rizwan dropped Fakhar’s skied catch, although he couldn’t add much and got out on 41 (2×4 2×6).

Rassie scored 54 (4×4 2×6) before Mir took his scalp.

Multan’s catching was abysmal, as they dropped three catches (& missed a stumping).

Mohammad ‘Daisy’ Ali took home an impressive bowling figures (4-0-28-2) while Mir remained economical (4-0-25-1).

Qalandars scored 11 runs in the last over to finish their innings on 166-5.

Multan’s batting innings started with LQ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, opting to go for review on the second ball. The ball hit the back pad a bit high, which resulted in the decision remaining the same.

Second over started with the falling down of Dawid Malan’s wicket. Newcomer Zaman Khan clean bowled the Englishman.

In-form Reeza Hendricks was the second scalp, as he smashed a straight delivery to cover fielder, Fakhar Zaman.

Sultan’s captain, Mohammad Rizwan, constructed a crucial innings. He scored 82 runs (9×4 3×6) at a strike rate of 138.98.

LQ’s latest addition, George Linde, bowled an economical spell (4-0-26-1) which restricted MS’s run flow, while Shaheen Afridi returned back to his best (4-1-25-2).

Poor performance from the fielders continued, as Fakhar Zaman gave away four easy runs on the boundary.

Iftikhar Ahmed finished the game in style, as he hit 24 runs in the second-last over of the innings, sealing the match completely.

Mohammad Rizwan was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

