Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Wants Pakistan to Name a New Captain

Ex-international cricketer, Basit Ali, made an unusual statement regarding Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan, as he suggested his opinion to the new Pakistan Cricket Board Chairperson.

On a private television channel, Basit said that this is a good time for Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Chairperson, to hand over captaincy of the national side to wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Basit termed this as a ‘free advice’ to the PCB supremo, as he believes that this move will result in an urgent improve in rankings across formats.

The right-hand batter criticized Pakistan’s current T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, captaincy in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand, where the national team lost the series 4-1.

Basit believes that a 4-1 result is unacceptable, and he has seen a drop in pace from Shaheen which further strengthens his case.

Karachi-born batter thinks that bold decisions need to be made quickly, so that the national team’s performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup, in West Indies and USA, is above-par.

The previous PCB management removed Babar Azam as the all-format captain, due to an abysmal performance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Shaheen was appointed as the T20I captain, while Shan Masood got the Test match leadership.