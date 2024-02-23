PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Festivities Begin as ICC Releases Official Teaser for T20 World Cup 2024 [Video]

Published Feb 23, 2024

International Cricket Council released the teaser for the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be contested in West Indies and United States of America.

The ninth edition of the T20 event will start on June 1 and it concludes on June 29.

For the first time, 20 cricket teams will participate in the event. Except for the two host nations, teams have been selected through the top performers of the previous T20 World Cup, T20I Team Rankings, and Continental Qualifiers.

The teams will be divided into four groups of five; the top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 8 round.

In the Super 8 stage, the qualifying teams will be split into two groups of four; the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, which will consist of two semi-finals and a final.

The WC will be played across nine venues, six in the West Indies and three in the USA.

Cricket Grounds in: (1) Barbados (2) Guyana (3) Trinidad & Tobago (4) Antigua & Barbuda (5) Saint Lucia (6) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (7) New York (8) Florida (9) Texas, will be utilized.

The emergence of cricket in the US is on the rise, with West Indies assisting the process.

Faiz Ahmed

