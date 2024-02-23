Latest PSL 9 Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Conquer Islamabad United

Follow the updated 2024 PSL Points Table Here!

Quetta Gladiators triumphed Islamabad United by three wickets and they continued their winning streak in the PSL 9 to three.

Islamabad United posted 138-9 in the allotted 20 overs. Quetta’s spin wizard dismantled Islamabad’s middle order with a magical spell of bowling where he finished with the figures of 3-18.

His partner in crime and left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hossein also picked up 2 crucial wickets where he took the wicket of master blaster Alex Hales and pinch hitter Azam Khan.

M.Wasim Junior bowled with great game awareness and also hit the right lengths in death overs taking 3-20 for his side.

Only one batter got past 30 runs and that was Salman Ali Agha who continued his good batting form.

Quetta Gladiators had a nervy run chase and reached the target with 10 balls left in the match.

Sherfane Rutherford scored 29 runs and Rilee Rossouw scored 34 runs to stabilize the innings.

Jason Roy played a blinder of 37 runs off 18 balls. Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan fought back hard with immaculate bowling spells, picking 2 wickets each.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans 3 3 0 0 6 1.165 2. Quetta Gladiators 3 3 0 0 6 0.686 3. Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 2 0.028 4. Karachi Kings 2 1 1 0 2 -0.683 5. Lahore Qalandars 3 0 3 0 0 -0.743 6. Peshawar Zalmi 2 0 2 0 0 -1.255

