Peshawar Zalmi Owner Still Hopeful of PSL 10 Matches Being Played in Peshawar

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 9, 2024 | 11:03 am

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider holding Peshawar Zalmi’s home matches at the Arbab Niaz Stadium for the tenth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to reports, Afridi wrote an e-mail to the PCB officials in which he stressed the significance of bringing PSL matches to Peshawar and asserted that the completion of the remaining 20% of construction work at Arbab Niaz Stadium is crucial to hosting PSL matches in the stadium.

He disclosed that he had been in discussions with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Ali Amin to expedite the stadium’s renovation and ensure its availability to host top-tier cricket matches.

While revealing the details about the construction of the Arbab Niaz Stadium, the Zalmi owner wrote on X, “Had a productive call with CM KP Ali Amin Khan. He has given directives to the sports department to release funds for the remaining 20% job at Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar. Chairman PCB is in favour of hosting the Peshawar Zalmi games in Peshawar. Get ready for some thrilling events before PSL, fans will see International Stars at KP Soil.”

The prospect of hosting PSL matches in Peshawar can only become a reality if the KPK Sports Department releases funds on time to accelerate the construction of the stadium.

Meanwhile, COO Salman Naseer and PCB officials also proposed the tentative schedule for PSL 10 in a meeting with franchise owners last week, with a window of early April to mid-May, due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will be hosted in Pakistan.

