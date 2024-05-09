U Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with IMARAT Group for Customized Banking Services

U Microfinance Bank (U Bank) and IMARAT Group of Companies have entered into a strategic partnership for the provision of customized branch and branchless banking services to the IMARAT Group, including Graana and Agency21.

The signing ceremony was held recently in Islamabad, where the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, and Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group, in the presence of senior management members of both organizations.

Under this collaboration, U Bank will be providing IMARAT Group with a range of tailor-made banking services, including employee banking for their staff members across multiple companies with complimentary insurance coverages, payroll disbursement, collection arrangements through branch banking as well as the digital network, and customized financial products designed for the employees as well as customers of IMARAT Group catering to their financial requirements and needs. The aim is to support all the relevant stakeholders, ultimately enabling overall economic growth and inclusion.

Mr. Mohamed Essa Al Taheri, President & CEO – U Bank, commented on the partnership: “At U Bank, we strongly believe in financial empowerment for all and the power of mutually beneficial collaborations with our prestigious partners to achieve that. This strategic alliance with IMARAT Group reinforces our dedication to providing comprehensive financial services tailored to the diverse needs of corporate employees and customers. We look forward to leveraging our banking expertise to contribute to their financial well-being.”

Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, commented on the collaboration, stating: “At IMARAT, we believe in simplifying and enhancing the lives of our clients by providing straightforward, personalized financial services. Our partnership with U Bank is a significant milestone that embodies this philosophy. It enables us to improve financial convenience and opportunities not only for our team members but also for our clients and partners. Ultimately, this collaboration is focused on enriching the financial health of our community and making a meaningful difference in their daily lives.”

The collaboration between U Bank and IMARAT Group marks the beginning of a promising journey towards inclusive financial services and economic empowerment, contributing to the overall prosperity of the business community in Pakistan.