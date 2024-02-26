PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Messi Surpasses Michael Jordan to Become USA’s Most Beloved Sportsperson

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 26, 2024 | 6:36 pm

Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi attained the top position as the most beloved athlete in the United States of America, defeating rivals such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, etc.

A recent poll conducted by SSRS revealed that for the first time in three decades, a soccer player reached the pinnacle of American sports culture dethroning other heavyweights who have dominated since the 1990s.

Messi’s historic rise to fame in the US is due to him joining MLS franchise, Inter Miami. Announcing the joining in June 2023, there has been a significant increase in MLS fan base over the course in time.

The left-footed maestro’s popularity soared to 9.7% after clinching the 2022 Qatar World Cup, subsequently escalating to 14.7% at the onset of 2023. The highest point came when the numbers reached 21.3% following his landmark signing with ex-soccer player David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Miami’s valuation has crossed $1 billion after the Messi signing. It stood at $600 million before him.

