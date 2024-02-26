Messi Surpasses Michael Jordan to Become USA’s Most Beloved Sportsperson

Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi attained the top position as the most beloved athlete in the United States of America, defeating rivals such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, etc.

ALSO READ Thomas Tuchel to Permanently Leave Bayern Munich from This Summer

A recent poll conducted by SSRS revealed that for the first time in three decades, a soccer player reached the pinnacle of American sports culture dethroning other heavyweights who have dominated since the 1990s.

Messi’s historic rise to fame in the US is due to him joining MLS franchise, Inter Miami. Announcing the joining in June 2023, there has been a significant increase in MLS fan base over the course in time.

ALSO READ Former Brazil Player Dani Alves Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

The left-footed maestro’s popularity soared to 9.7% after clinching the 2022 Qatar World Cup, subsequently escalating to 14.7% at the onset of 2023. The highest point came when the numbers reached 21.3% following his landmark signing with ex-soccer player David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Miami’s valuation has crossed $1 billion after the Messi signing. It stood at $600 million before him.