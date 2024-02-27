PSL 9 Match 14 Preview: Lahore Qalandars Search For First Victory Against High Flying Multan

Lahore Qalandars will face Multan Sultans in their last home game at the Gaddafi Stadium after losing 5 matches on the spin in the first leg of Pakistan Super League season 9.

This will be Multan’s first match away from home as they will face a Lahore side that is low on confidence and their spirits are not high after falling short against Peshawar Zalmi.

Multan has won four matches in their opening five games only losing to Babar Azam’s Zalmi in Multan by 5 runs while Lahore has pummeled to the bottom of the table with four losses at home and one in Multan.

Rizwan and his men will look to keep their XI unchanged after an impressive win against Quetta, youngster Aftab Ibrahim impressed a lot with his bowling line and lengths, finishing up with figures of 2-26 in 3 overs. However, Yasir Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani might come into consideration in Lahore’s conditions.

Lahore has made a lot of changes in their recent matches and it seems like they are running out of options with their latest addition of Muhammad Imran faltering in the death overs during the last match. The most sensible move would be to bring Abdullah Shafique as an opener and move Rassie Van Der Dussen to the no.4 position.

A win for Lahore can bring confidence in their dugout and might instigate a winning run to bring drama in the top 4 race.

Pitch Report

Lahore’s stadium is known to be a batter’s paradise. Teams fancy chasing any target below 200 (as we have seen two teams falter whenever reaching a target of above 200 in PSL 9).

Winning the toss and electing to field first seems to be the winning formula 9 out of 10 times. Restricting the batting side to under 200 in the first innings is another winning solution.

You can check out the full PSL schedule here

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses Lahore Qalandars 18 9 9 Multan Sultans 9 9

Expected Playing XIs

Check out the PSL 9 squads here

Lahore Qalandars:

Fakhar Zaman Rassie van der Dussen Sikandar Raza Carlos Brathwaite Shaheen Afridi (c) Zaman Khan Sahibzada Farhan Shai Hope (wk) Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti Jahandad Khan Mohammad Imran Khan

Multan Sultans:

M. Rizwan (C) (wk) Reeza Hendricks Iftikhar Ahmed David Willey Aftab Ibrahim Mohammad Ali Usman Khan Tayyab Tahir Khushdil Shah Usama Mir Abbas Afridi

Check out the PSL 9 Points Table here