Cadbury Dairy Milk Scales Its Cricket Scholarship Program for Young Girls in Pakistan During PSL

Cadbury Dairy Milk (CDM) announces the expansion of its scholarship program during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign in a continued commitment to promoting women’s cricket and empowering young girls.

With the scale-up of its #Getinthegame initiative, CDM will grant a cricket scholarship to a deserving girl for every 100 runs scored at the PSL. This move has the potential to double or even triple the total number of scholarships awarded. Furthermore, the program will now reach two new cities, Multan and Faisalabad, expanding its impact.

This initiative is designed to offer equal opportunities for talented young girls to nurture their skills and pursue their cricketing dreams across Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to expand our support for women’s cricket through our partnership with the PSL,” said Sami Wahid, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan. “By offering scholarships to young girls, we aim to encourage their participation in the sport and empower them for a stronger Pakistan,” she added.

He also said: “At Mondelez, we are committed to leveling the playing field. By investing in cricket scholarships for young girls, we are not just promoting sports but also advancing gender equality and women empowerment. Enabling them to become leaders and change-makers in their communities.”

Cricket scholarships for young girls are more than just an investment; they are a commitment to a brighter, more inclusive future. Together, we can create opportunities that inspire and empower the next generation of female leaders. CDM is committed to raising awareness about women’s cricket and fostering a culture of inclusivity and equal opportunities in sports.