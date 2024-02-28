HMD Teases Its First Self Branded Phones Instead of Nokia

As promised, HMD Global, the parent company behind Nokia phones, will be launching its first self-branded phones later this year. These HMD-branded phones are set to release in July and the first few teasers for these devices have just appeared online.

HMD says that these phones will have a focus on sustainability, offering more repairability such as screen replacements and more. The Finish company’s goal for 2024 is to increase its portfolio of repairable devices. Here is what these phones will look like.

The two images show an HMD phone in two different colors, black and pink. The HMD logo is clearly visible on the two phones and the pink version appears to have a satin finish. It also shows a glimpse of the main camera island, and if you zoom into it enough, you can see a tiny “108MP” label around the edge of the main camera.

According to folks over at Nokiamob, these phones may be called Fusion or Legend, and have corroborated that one will indeed have a 108MP camera. Here is a zoomed-in version for a better look at the camera label.

Other than that, there is no other information available on these two mysterious phones, but we expect to hear more soon as the July launch date draws near. Knowing HMD, we are likely getting budget devices similar to Nokia phones, but under a different branding.

Barbie Phone

The Finish phone maker has also teased a hot pink Barbie flip phone that is slated to launch soon. However, this is not going to be a foldable smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but a classic clamshell-style feature phone with buttons on one side and a screen on the other.