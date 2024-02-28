Pak Envoy to Qatar, Chairman P@SHA Inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion At Web Summit 2024

Ambassador of Pakistan in Qatar Muhemmed Aejaz and Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) Muhammad Zohaib Khan inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at the Web Summit 2024 in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

Khan informed that 1,043 startups from 81 countries are participating in the event.

Muhemmed Aejaz expressed his satisfaction that more than 100 delegates from Pakistan are attending this event of global significance, and the Embassy of Qatar has played its catalytic role in creating an enabling environment for B2B matchmaking.

Zohaib Khan explained that the spotlight on Pakistani innovation, talent, and potential can draw foreign direct investment (FDI); supporting economic development, job creation, revenue generation, and attaining equilibrium in balance of payments.

Khan added that Pakistani professionals will interact with international counterparts; exchanging insights, best practices, and cutting-edge ideas. This cross-fertilization of expertise can accelerate growth in the IT industry – allowing Pakistan’s IT industry to enter new markets, and new verticals and increase its customer base.

Chairman P@SHA said the association’s participation in Web Summit 2024 highlights the vibrant and innovative tech ecosystem that Pakistan has to offer. He lauded the collaboration with esteemed partners, including the Ministry of IT and Telecom Pakistan (MoITT); Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA); Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB); Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP); Embassy of Pakistan in Qatar and Tech Destination Pakistan.

These distinguished delegation partners exemplify a collaborative commitment to advancing technology and strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar, Zohaib Khan added. Zohaib Khan apprised that “we are expecting major B2B deals to materialize into major export orders for IT & IT-enabled Servies (ITeS) industry in diverse verticals – software & app development; artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning; automation & robotics; blockchain technologies; virtual & augmented reality; space sciences & allied industries; bio & nano-technologies; business process reengineering (BPR); cybersecurity & safe cities; Fintech and Healthcare Technologies”.

Prominent Pakistani companies participating in the event are Bitsol Technologies, Crecentech Systems, Cloudpacer, Discretelogix, DevGate, Eraflip Tech, Ideofuzion, Planet Beyond, Reach the Globe, Support Solutions Hub, Sherdil Cloud, SI Global Solutions, Technupur, Verticalsols and Ziscomm.