PSL Commentator Ian Bishop Takes a Sly Dig After X Reopens in Pakistan After Days

West Indian commentator, Ian Bishop, took a dig at the ongoing situation where X, previously Twitter, remained banned in Pakistan for days due to reasons not disclosed at the state level.
Bishop is a cricketer-turned-commentator who has been working in the Pakistan Super League for multiple seasons. He replied to a post by cricket statistician, Mazher Arshad, where the stats-person determined PSL and Babar Azam to be the reason behind the restoration of X.
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) February 28, 2024
Bishop played as a right-arm fast bowler, representing the West Indies cricket team between 1988 and 1998 in Tests and One Day Internationals.
He reached 100 test wickets in only 21 Test matches. A great proponent of outswing bowling, he was among the fastest bowlers in the world before severe back injuries cut him down in 1991.
He now tours the world as a commentator; remaining vocal about the despairing state of his former team.
Bishop’s commentary of the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 Final became viral when Carlos Brathwaite won WI the match with 4 consecutive sixes.
Bishop’s words: “Carlos Brathwaite! Remember the name!” became the talk of the town.