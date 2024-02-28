PSL 9 Match 15 Preview: Homecoming for Karachi Kings as They Take On Islamabad United

Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in their home ground, National Bank Cricket Arena, as the second leg of Pakistan Super League, Season 9, initiates.

Both teams are currently fighting for the 4th spot, which guarantees a place in the Playoffs later on in the season.

Having played three matches, KK has four points courtesy of wins against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

IU is reeling on two points from four matches. They defeated reigning champions Lahore Qalandars in the first match of PSL 9, but have lost three close contests ever since then.

If IU wins, they will enter the top 4 again (due to a better net run rate) although the Kings would’ve played a match less.

Pitch Report

National Stadium, Karachi, is hosting a PSL 9 match for the first time this season.

The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 180, while teams batting second won 33% of the matches.

These statistics reveal that the pitch favors the first-innings batters over the chasing batters; will PSL 9 matches replicate the PSL 8 results?

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses Karachi Kings 20 6 14 Islamabad United 14 6

Expected Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Colin Munro Alex Hales Shadab Khan (C) Agha Salman Jordan Cox Azam Khan (WK) Faheem Ashraf Imad Wasim Naseem Shah Ubaid Shah Rumman Raees

Karachi Kings:

Shan Masood (C) Tim Seifert (WK) James Vince Shoaib Malik Mohammad Nawaz Kieron Pollard Anwar Ali Irfan Khan Hasan Ali Mir Hamza Tabraiz Shamsi

