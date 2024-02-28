PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL 9 Match 15 Preview: Homecoming for Karachi Kings as They Take On Islamabad United

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 28, 2024 | 2:12 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in their home ground, National Bank Cricket Arena, as the second leg of Pakistan Super League, Season 9, initiates.

Both teams are currently fighting for the 4th spot, which guarantees a place in the Playoffs later on in the season.

Having played three matches, KK has four points courtesy of wins against Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

IU is reeling on two points from four matches. They defeated reigning champions Lahore Qalandars in the first match of PSL 9, but have lost three close contests ever since then.

If IU wins, they will enter the top 4 again (due to a better net run rate) although the Kings would’ve played a match less.

ALSO READ

Pitch Report

National Stadium, Karachi, is hosting a PSL 9 match for the first time this season.

The average 1st innings total during PSL 8 at the venue was 180, while teams batting second won 33% of the matches.

These statistics reveal that the pitch favors the first-innings batters over the chasing batters; will PSL 9 matches replicate the PSL 8 results?

You can check out the full PSL schedule here

Head-to-Head Record

Team Matches Wins Losses
Karachi Kings 20 6 14
Islamabad United 14 6

 

Expected Playing XIs

Check out the PSL 9 squads here

Karachi Kings:

Colin Munro Alex Hales Shadab Khan (C) Agha Salman Jordan Cox Azam Khan (WK)
Faheem Ashraf Imad Wasim Naseem Shah Ubaid Shah Rumman Raees

 

Karachi Kings:

Shan Masood (C) Tim Seifert (WK) James Vince Shoaib Malik Mohammad Nawaz Kieron Pollard
Anwar Ali Irfan Khan Hasan Ali Mir Hamza Tabraiz Shamsi

 

Check out the PSL 9 Points Table here

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>