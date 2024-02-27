Namibia’s Batter Makes Fastest Ever Hundred in T20I Cricket

Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton broke the record for the fastest century in T20I cricket when he scored a 33-ball 100 against Nepal.

The left-handed batter hit 11 fours and eight sixes before getting out for 101 off 36 deliveries in Kirtipur, Nepal.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Credits His Mother For Mesmerizing Century Against Islamabad United

Loftie-Eaton also recorded bowling figures of 2-29 as Nepal was bowled out for 186 while chasing 207.

The match inaugurated the tri-series, which also features the Netherlands, in Nepal, with its Final scheduled for March 05.

Nepal’s Kushal Malla, also participating in this game, held the previous record as he scored a 34-ball century against Mongolia in September.

West Indies’ Chris Gayle has his name in history books as he scored the fastest century in T20 cricket, when he reached the milestone off 30 balls while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ How To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultan PSL 9 Match 14 Live Streaming

Both, Namibia and Nepal, will participate in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Namibia ranks 11th in T20I, while Nepal is ranked 16th.