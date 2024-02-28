Mohammad Amir Reveals Why He Never Tweets in Favor of Babar Azam

Quetta Gladiators’ pacer Mohammad Amir was asked in a press conference why he does not tweet in favor of Babar Azam considering that he always lauds the performances of Indian players on social media.

In response to this, the cricketer said, “I am entitled to my opinion and I say what I feel and give my opinion according to my cricketing experience and mindset. I do not have anything personal against Babar, I want him to perform for the Pakistan team they way he performed for Peshawar Zalmi in that match.”

The 2009 ICC T20I World Cup winner shared his views on the technical side of Babar’s batting and said that, “The way he has developed his shots for the death overs of the game when u need acceleration in the innings is commendable, Babar has evolved, and I hope he repeats this kind of performance in the world cup as well.”

Q: Logon ka shikwa hota kai aap Indian players kai liye tweet karte par @babarazam258 kai liye nahi karte?@iamamirofficial’s reply: Jo mera opinion hota, mai wohy kehta houn 👇#PSL9 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/7gUU2DHO1B — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) February 28, 2024

Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir had a heated moment when Pakistan’s star pacer threw ball towards Pakistan’s premium batter in a game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023.

At that time Babar Azam was representing Peshawar Zalmi and Amir used to play for Karachi Kings and prior to that incident the batting maestro had smashed Amir all over the park in the match.

There was huge roar of discontentment on social towards Amir following that incident and the pacer faced a lot of criticism for his behavior.

Amir announced retirement in 2022 and has reiterated countless times that he will not return to international cricket and wants to enjoy the rest of his playing days stating that it’s time for youngsters to come forward.

