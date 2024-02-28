Pindi Stadium to no Longer Have Flat Pitches in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has directed curators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to deviate from the tradition of producing flat pitches for PSL 9.

Emphasizing a shift towards balanced playing conditions, the PCB has mandated that curators refrain from preparing pitches conducive to high scores, setting the stage for a more competitive and engaging tournament. This decision means spectators can bid farewell to the expectation of 250-run thrillers, as the focus now shifts towards pitches that offer a fair contest between bat and ball.

ALSO READ Massive Collision Between Shadab Khan and Alex Hales During PSL 9

Additionally, short boundaries, often a source of advantage for batters, will no longer feature prominently, adding an extra layer of challenge for both teams. Earlier, the PSL matches in Rawalpindi offered no support for bowling talent due to flat pitches and short boundaries, making the matches completely batting-oriented.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, renowned for its cricketing history, is poised to witness a more nuanced and competitive brand of cricket during PSL 9, highlighting the importance of equitable playing field.

Check out PSL 9 live score and live streaming of the match here.