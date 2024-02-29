Mohammad Hafeez Knows Players Who Leak Dressing Room Secrets to Media

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Mohammad Hafeez, ex-director Pakistan cricket team, voiced his opinion on a private television program that he had identified the individuals who were leaking information and tactics of the team to the media during his tenure.
Hafeez said: “I told the team members that we are a family, then how does the information get leaked to the media?”
Ex-captain national team, Misbah-ul-Haq, furthered the statement by saying: “On social media, some individuals give unconditional support to a particular cricketer, and in return, they get their desired information from inside the camp.”
Another ex-captain, Azhar Ali, said that the current members of the cricket team think that everyone is ‘stupid’ and wouldn’t understand what is being done.
The ex-cricketers made a harsh critique of the current team because information such as monetary fines due to indiscipline and ‘who will be sent out as night-watchman’ was leaked to the media from inside the touring party which went down under.
Hafeez says he had identified the individuals leaking Pakistan cricket team secrets to 'faakhta' but he didn't get enough time to solve this issue pic.twitter.com/Mi48X7rbGc
— Ghumman (@emclub77) February 28, 2024