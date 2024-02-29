PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mohammad Hafeez Knows Players Who Leak Dressing Room Secrets to Media

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 4:14 pm

Mohammad Hafeez, ex-director Pakistan cricket team, voiced his opinion on a private television program that he had identified the individuals who were leaking information and tactics of the team to the media during his tenure.

Hafeez said: “I told the team members that we are a family, then how does the information get leaked to the media?”

Ex-captain national team, Misbah-ul-Haq, furthered the statement by saying: “On social media, some individuals give unconditional support to a particular cricketer, and in return, they get their desired information from inside the camp.”

Another ex-captain, Azhar Ali, said that the current members of the cricket team think that everyone is ‘stupid’ and wouldn’t understand what is being done.

The ex-cricketers made a harsh critique of the current team because information such as monetary fines due to indiscipline and ‘who will be sent out as night-watchman’ was leaked to the media from inside the touring party which went down under.

>