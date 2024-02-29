Batters With Best Ball-Per-Six Ratio in PSL [List]

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 started on February 17 with multiple cricketing superstars coming to Pakistan to participate in it.

In modern-day T20 cricket, batting is defined by explosive batters who have the ability to hit sixes whenever required. PSL has experienced many power-hitters who process the power to hit every ball out of the ground,

Leading the chart is Asif Ali, who has a ratio of 8.42 ball-per-six. In 71 innings during PSL, he has hit 90 maximums.

Second on the list is a non-surprise by the name of Kieron Pollard. The West Indian has a ball-per-six ratio of 8.79, with 72 sixes in 43 innings.

Sharjeel Khan stands third with a ball-per-six ratio of 10.88, far away from the first two. The tainted opener represented Islamabad United and Karachi Kings during his tenure in the PSL.

The list provided below is of statistics before the start of the 15th match of PSL 9 between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

Player Innings Sixes Ball-per-six Asif Ali 71 90 8.42 Kieron Pollard 43 72 8.79 Sharjeel Khan 48 74 10.88 Umar Akmal 40 60 11.88 Shane Watson 46 81 12.12

