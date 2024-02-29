Realme 12+ Launched With 67W Charging, OIS Camera, and 120Hz AMOLED

Realme 12 series has just received its latest member in the lineup starting with the Malaysian and Indonesian markets. The Realme 12+ shares the design language of its siblings, with a slight update to its specifications, such as a different chipset and camera.

Design and Display

Realme 12+ comes with the same display panel as the rest of its brethren, namely a 6.7-inch AMOLED with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There is a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and an optical fingerprint sensor underneath the display which also works as a heart rate tracker.

The rear panel also has the same vegan leather finish and a circular main camera like the Realme 12 Pro and Pro+.

Internals and Software

On the inside, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

As for software, the phone brings Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 on top.

Cameras

The large camera island on the back includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and 26mm equivalent focal range. It comes with 2x in-sensor zoom and a dedicated portrait mode with support for OIS. There is also an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

The selfie camera inside the centered punch-hole cutout is a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

A 5,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running and it can be topped back up fairly quickly with 67W wired charging support.

Realme 12+ is available in Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green colors in Indonesia at a starting price of $267.

Realme 12+ Specifications