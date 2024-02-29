SECP Seeks Comments on Report About Conduct of Shareholder Meetings

By ProPK Staff | Published Feb 29, 2024 | 5:58 pm
SECP | ProPakistani

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) constituted a Committee of experts for a comprehensive review of the manner of conduct of shareholder meetings by listed companies and to identify reforms.

The Committee has submitted its report to the Commission which contains recommendations to improve transparency and efficiency in the manner of conducting shareholder meetings, the election of directors, proxies, the voting process, monitoring mechanism, address issues being faced by minority shareholders and ensure effective participation and value addition by institutional investors.

The Report of the Committee is placed on the SECP’s website for public consultation.

ALSO READ

All stakeholders particularly the listed companies are encouraged to share their insights on the Committee Report before March 30, 2024. Comments can also be sent via email.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Imran Abbas’ Punjabi Indian Film “Jee Ve Sohneya Jee” Faces Censor Board Ban in Pakistan
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>