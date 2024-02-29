SECP Seeks Comments on Report About Conduct of Shareholder Meetings

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) constituted a Committee of experts for a comprehensive review of the manner of conduct of shareholder meetings by listed companies and to identify reforms.

The Committee has submitted its report to the Commission which contains recommendations to improve transparency and efficiency in the manner of conducting shareholder meetings, the election of directors, proxies, the voting process, monitoring mechanism, address issues being faced by minority shareholders and ensure effective participation and value addition by institutional investors.

The Report of the Committee is placed on the SECP’s website for public consultation.

ALSO READ SECP Issues New Accounting Standards for Non-Profit Organizations Which Collect Zakat

All stakeholders particularly the listed companies are encouraged to share their insights on the Committee Report before March 30, 2024. Comments can also be sent via email.