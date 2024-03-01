Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, Wins Top Honors at Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2024

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban’s exceptional culinary team, consisting of seven professional chefs, garnered notable recognition at the Pakistan International Culinary Championship 2024, receiving several awards across various categories, including Beef Practical Category, Seafood Practice Professional, Chicken Practical Professional, and many others. The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, secured four trophies, eight gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals.

The Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC) is an event endorsed by the prestigious World Chef Association and was held recently in Lahore with culinary enthusiasts and professionals from Maldives, Malaysia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and several regions across Pakistan.

PICC 2024 hosts seasoned professionals worldwide and is a remarkable opportunity for young upcoming chefs to hone their skills and learn from skilled professionals.

Sharing his thoughts on the remarkable victories, the Chief Operating Officer Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi, said: “We are humbled by this recognition from the World Chef Association and look forward to consistently enhancing our service standards to meet the varying needs of our guests, who remain at the core of our business strategies. Thank you, and well done, team Bhurban!”

Pearl-Continental Bhurban is renowned for its excellent hospitality services and diverse signature restaurants, offering an extensive range of culinary delights from authentic Chinese cuisine and traditional Shinwari to classic Continental dishes.

Additionally, the hotel prides itself on its exceptional food safety standards. It has recently attained ISO-22000 & HACCP Food Safety Management Recertifications with 100% Compliance for a second year running, underscoring its commitment to quality and excellence in culinary services.

Cluster General Manager, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, and Cecil Hotel by Pearl-Continental, Nadeem Riaz Chaudhary, remarked: “It is a wonderful experience to have one’s hard work recognized and rewarded on a global stage. We are humbled by our victories at PICC 2024 and will continue to do our utmost to facilitate the best and finest culinary experiences for our valued guests.”

On a related note, the Pearl-Continental Lahore team also achieved significant success at the championship, showcasing their culinary expertise and further establishing the Group’s reputation for culinary excellence.

These awards signify Hashoo Group’s longstanding legacy of nurturing the finest talent within its walls across numerous nationwide touchpoints, facilitating gold-star hospitality services for an ever-changing guest base.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning national and international markets.

The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing Hashoo School of Hospitality Management – Pakistan’s premier hospitality and tourism education institution, information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.