How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Reigning PSL champions Lahore Qalandars take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Qalandars are on a losing streak where they have lost six consecutive matches and are almost on the brink of exit from PSL 9. Winning two titles in a row, LQ were looking to win their third title but their hopes are diminishing with each passing day.

Compared to LQ, Zalmi’s campaign has been impressive as they have gained six points from the five matches played. Their net run rate might become a worry at the end of the group stage if they don’t win the upcoming matches.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

