Pakistan Football Captain Easah Suliman Scores a Screamer in Azerbaijan League [Video]

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 2, 2024 | 1:05 pm

Easah Suliman, captain of the Pakistan football team, made an addition to his list of goals after scoring a fabulous strike in the Azerbaijan league.

Suliman’s goal made the match interesting as his team, Sumqayit, was trailing 0-2 after 78 minutes, but his strike resulted in exerted pressure on opponents, Kapaz FK, in the final ten minutes.

Kapaz put the game to bed at the 90+5 minute mark when they scored the third goal and sealed the win. Nonetheless, the Pakistani supporters have something to cheer about as they head towards their next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Jordan on March 21.

It was a disappointing loss for Sumqayit who stand 2nd in the league. They lost to 9th-ranked Kapaz.

Teams who win the league participate in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers every season, while the teams who come 2nd and 3rd qualify for Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Suliman is a product of the Aston Villa Academy. The center-back has represented England in various youth competitions.

Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first player with an Asian heritage to captain any English football side, achieving this honor at the Under-16, Under-17, and Under-19 levels.

