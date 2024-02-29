Pog-Banned: Ex-Manchester United Star Slapped With A Four Year Ban Due to Doping

Juventus football club’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to a doping case. The ban has been implemented under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The Ex-Manchester United midfielder will appeal against the ban in the Court of Arbitration of Sport following the decision made by Italy’s National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

ALSO READ Only in Pakistan: Local Kabaddi Match Gets Better Broadcast Quality Than FIFA World Cup Qualifier Game

The French international tested positive after the doping test in August 2023 and has been handed a ban till August 2027. According to the regulations of the World Anti-Doping Code the ban starts from the day an athlete goes through a doping test.

🚨🇫🇷 BREAKING: Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping. pic.twitter.com/1BsdRmijOq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 29, 2024

Paul Pogba will be 34 years old when the standard length of his doping ban comes to an end in 2027. Despite the ruling by the anti-doping court of Italy, the Juventus star remains determined to fight his case in the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

If the player can prove that the intake of a certain substance was not intentional, the ban can be reduced.

Following Juventus’ away game at Udinese in August, Pogba was suspended on a precautionary basis as he was found positive for the DHEA substance during his doping test. This substance boosts certain hormones in the body.

ALSO READ Only in Pakistan: Local Kabaddi Match Gets Better Broadcast Quality Than FIFA World Cup Qualifier Game

The World Cup winner has only made 8 appearances for Juventus since he signed for the club from Manchester United in 2022.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads.