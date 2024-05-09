CM Punjab Approves Funds for Solar Panel Project

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has given the green light for the allocation of funds towards the implementation of the Roshan Gharana Program, aimed at enhancing access to electricity for residents of the province.

The Roshan Gharana Program is specifically designed to cater to power consumers who utilize up to 100 units of electricity per month. Recognizing the importance of clean energy alternatives, the program aims to equip eligible households with solar kits, thereby empowering them with reliable access to electricity. These solar kits, comprising a 1kv solar system, including solar plates, batteries, inverters, and wiring, are poised to transform the energy landscape of Punjab by harnessing renewable energy sources.

During the meeting, chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz, detailed discussions were held regarding the operational framework and funding allocations for the Roshan Gharana Program. The decision to provide solar kits to eligible households reflects the government’s proactive approach towards promoting sustainable development and reducing reliance on conventional energy sources.

In addition to the Roshan Gharana Program, the meeting also saw approval for various other initiatives aimed at enhancing educational opportunities and administrative efficiency in Punjab. Funds were allocated for the establishment of a state-of-the-art computer lab at the Government College of Technology, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting digital literacy as well as technological advancement.

Furthermore, CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated the government’s resolve to address administrative challenges, such as the backlog of vehicle number plates, within a stipulated timeframe.