The Reality of ‘Assassination Attempt’ on Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman

Social media platforms were awash with rumors and posts regarding an alleged assassination attempt on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

These claims, which spread rapidly on X (previously known as Twitter), suggested that a heavily armed security convoy, purportedly transporting the Saudi crown prince and other high-ranking officials, was targeted by a bomb in Riyadh.

Accompanying the claims was a video purportedly showing the alleged assassination attempt, circulating widely on the micro-blogging platform. According to these reports, the incident prompted a significant deployment of security forces in the capital city. However, no official confirmation regarding the purported assassination attempt on the Saudi crown prince was available.

ALSO READ Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Pakistan to Spearhead $5 Billion Investments This Month

BBC journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh dismissed these claims as “completely groundless.” In a post on X, he stated, “A completely unfounded allegation of an assassination attempt on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is gaining traction on X, shared by fake site (Open-Source Intelligence) accounts and well-known sources of misinformation looking for engagement. There is absolutely no evidence to support these claims.”

Furthermore, BRICS News refuted the reports of an assassination attempt on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, labeling them as false. “Reports of an assassination attempt on Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman are inaccurate. MBS was not the target of any assassination attempt; this is misinformation.”