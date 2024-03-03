PSL 9 Match 19 Preview: Karachi Kings Host In-Form Multan Sultans In a Quest To Reach The Top 4

Karachi Kings will face Multan Sultans at home in their sixth match of the season at the National Bank Arena and will look to overcome the table toppers to reach the top 4 spot in the standings considering they have a game in hand.

Both teams have met on 12 occasions in the Pakistan Super League and have shared the spoils in terms of record with 6 victories each.

Shan Masood’s side has faced great trouble in recent times in terms of selecting the right playing XI and getting the right combination and their players suffering with illness recently hasn’t helped at all.

Kieron Pollard, a player who has the most runs in this season of PSL (169 runs) will not be available for this game as he has travelled to India to attend the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son which has left a huge void in Karachi’s middle order.

Tabraiz Shamsi might be available for this game to solidify the spin department of Karachi after returning from illness.

Multan Sultans have got another major boost in their ranks following the arrival of West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Charles who has the ability to bring fireworks in any match.

The table toppers already have a formidable playing XI but the inclusion of match winner like Johnson Charles can solidify their place at the top of the standings and maybe in the Final of PSL 2024.

Weather Update:

There are 0% chances of rain in Sunday which means the Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans game will go ahead smoothly without any rain interruptions and wet outfield. Things will be much better than the conditions last night in Rawalpindi.

Pitch Report:

Karachi National Bank Arena has turned out to be a slower pitch and it has been difficult for the batters to middle the ball, in certain phases of the game the pitch has behaved in an un-even manner and the spinners have achieved great results from the surface whenever they hit the right lengths. In the last game Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah and Zahid Mehmood got great help from the surface when they bowled wicket to wicket. The Par score on this pitch is 170 and teams should look to bowl first in this match.

Head to Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Karachi Kings 12 6 6 Multan Sultans 6 6

Expected Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

M. Rizwan (c)(wk) Reeza Hendricks Tayyab Tahir Khushdil Shah Usama Mir Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Khan Dawid Malan Iftikhar Ahmed David Willey Abbas Afridi

Karachi Kings:

Shan Masood (c) James Vince Muhammad Akhlaq Irfan Khan Niazi Hassan Ali Blessing Muzarabani Tim Seifert (wk) Shoaib Malik Mohammad Nawaz Anwar Ali Tabraiz Shamsi

