Kieron Pollard Leaves PSL Midway To Attend The Ambani Wedding

West Indian allrounder Kieron Pollard will leave Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings for four days to attend the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani.

The power-hitting maestro has also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL which is owned by, the parent company of Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries.

The wedding ceremony of his son is still ongoing and many International cricketers such as Dwayne Bravo and Rashid Khan will also grace the event along with high-profile Indian dignitaries from Bollywood actors to successful Industrialists.

Pollard will travel to Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the wedding and it is being termed as the most glamorous wedding in the country at the moment.

As for the Karachi Kings, they have lost two matches in a row this season but Kieron Pollard has been a glimmer of hope for the team with 196 runs under his belt in 5 matches with an average of 98 and one half-century to his name as well.

They are languishing in 5th place in the PSL points table and after two victories in the first three games, their form has dipped courtesy of illness which has affected their main squad players and has unsettled the team combination.

Shan Masood and his men will now face Multan Sultan on March 3 at the National Bank Arena, Karachi.

