Latest Rain Update Ahead of PSL 9 Rawalpindi Leg Matches

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been receiving intermittent rain since yesterday, raising concerns about PSL matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today.

ALSO READ How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

The toss for the first match is expected to take place at 1:30 PM, with Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi facing off at 2:00 PM in the afternoon at the Pindi Stadium.

Weather conditions will lead to an inspection of the pitch and ground, and if the toss doesn’t happen, the cricketing audience will be eligible for ticket refunds.

If the toss occurs, no ticket refunds will be provided, as per PCB regulations.

The second match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.

ALSO READ Kieron Pollard Leaves PSL Midway To Attend The Ambani Wedding

In case of match abandonment due to rain, both teams will be awarded one point each.

The meteorological department has predicted continuous rain throughout the day at some locations, which makes the audience expect that the full 80 overs wouldn’t be bowled.