Apple is Gearing Up For New Launches and In-Store Refreshes

Apple is preparing to launch new products soon as the iPhone maker has reportedly informed retail teams of upcoming in-store refresh and media briefings, as reported by Supercharged.

According to reports over the past few months, it seems that Apple is gearing up to launch its new OLED iPad Pro lineup alongside new versions of MacBook Air laptops powered by the 3nm M3 chips.

Supercharged has received exclusive insights from two undisclosed sources regarding Apple’s strategies for its upcoming product launches. While maintaining confidentiality, these informants refrained from specifying the exact products slated for unveiling in the imminent week.

However, they did disclose significant alterations underway within physical Apple outlets, including interior decor revisions and the strategic placement of marketing banners. Moreover, there are indications that older demo products are undergoing replacement with newer models, suggesting a comprehensive refresh of in-store displays.

Apple has coordinated briefings with select media personnel, including prominent YouTubers, encompassing the dissemination of new product information, embargo dates, and other pertinent details. Reports suggest that alterations to several Apple retail stores are scheduled to transpire overnight on Thursday, March 7, whereas media briefings are anticipated to be dispatched well in advance.

While the specific unveilings remain undisclosed, previous speculations have hinted at the introduction of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring new OLED panels and the highly anticipated M3 chipset.

There have been some other ambitious rumors too that suggest Apple will feature the M4 chip in its new iPad Pro instead of M3 since there will be no other significant upgrades onboard. But this is unlikely since new Apple chipsets feature on more powerful hardware first, such as MacBook Pros.