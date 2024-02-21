Apple is Upgrading 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air According to New Leak

Rumors suggest that Apple is gearing up to unveil upgraded versions of both the iPad Pro and iPad Air in the coming weeks. Breaking tradition, Apple is set to introduce two variants of each model.

In a first for the brand, the iPad Air will come in two sizes, akin to the Pro lineup. Expectations point to an 11″ iPad Air retaining the dimensions of its predecessor, alongside a new 12.9″ iPad Air measuring 280.6 x 214.9 x 6 mm.

The dimensions of the forthcoming 11-inch iPad Pro promise a slight shift from its predecessor, measuring 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.1 mm as opposed to the current model’s 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm. However, the intrigue deepens with the anticipated 12.9-inch iPad Pro, slated for release this year, as it veers slightly in dimensions compared to the iPad Air of the same screen size. Surprisingly, while the new iPad Pro is set to be marginally longer and wider, it boasts a thinner profile—a twist given the Air’s historical association with slimness.

For perspective, the dimensions of the impending 12.9-inch iPad Pro are projected to be 281.5 x 215.5 x 5 mm, in contrast to the current model’s 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm. This marked reduction in thickness between generations is anticipated to enhance the handling experience of such a sizable device. Sources suggest that this slimming down can be attributed to the Pro line’s transition to OLED displays, signaling a notable shift in the device’s technological architecture.

As the anticipated arrival of the new iPads looms closer, accessory manufacturers are gearing up for heightened production of protective cases in preparation. While details regarding the internal hardware remain somewhat nebulous, it’s anticipated that the new iPad Pros will be equipped with the M3 chip.

However, speculation surrounds whether the Air models will also transition to the M3 chip or potentially opt for the M2. Notably, there’s uncertainty regarding whether Apple will host a formal event to unveil these new devices or opt for a press release-only launch, a strategy employed in previous product releases.