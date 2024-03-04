Asad Rehman Appointed as Principal Secretary to PM

Asad Rehman Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard on Monday. According to the notification, Gilani, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Power Division has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Office with immediate effect and until further orders.

It is pertinent to note that Asad Rehman Gilani is considered close to PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Over the past two years, he has held significant positions as Secretary in charge in various ministries. Gilani served as Secretary in charge of the Board of Investment, Industries and Production, and the Power Division. Additionally, he assumed the role of Chairman of NADRA following Tariq Malik’s resignation.

Previously, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha was serving as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Agha has now been posted as Secretary Commerce Division.